Here's everything Dacorum residents need to know about health services available this bank holiday weekend

With August bank holiday Monday on the horizon, the way you access and receive health and care services will be different.

Make sure you know what services are available to you during the break and ensure you are fully covered for essential medication.

Some pharmacies will be closed on Monday, August 30, and regular GP services will be not be available.

This means if you rely on repeat prescriptions, check now whether you have enough to see you through.

Most GP surgeries and pharmacies need at least 48 hours’ notice to prepare a repeat prescription, so it’s a good idea to get your order in a week before you need it.

If you need help with minor illnesses across the long weekend, your local pharmacist can help you get the right medicine to relieve your symptoms – they are also a great source of trusted advice on a range of health issues.

Some local pharmacies are open over the weekend, including bank holiday Monday.

Bank Holiday Monday opening hours of pharmacies in Dacorum

The following pharmacies in Dacorum will be open Bank Holiday Monday.

> Acorn Chemist, 256 High Street, Berkhamsted - 9am till 6pm

> Boots Pharmacy, 149 Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead - 9am till 6pm

> Boots Pharmacy, 192 High Street, Berkhamsted - 9am till 6pm

> Lloyds Pharmacy, Everest House Surgery, Everest Way, Hemel Hempstead - 10am till 1pm

> Tesco In-Store Pharmacy, Jarman Way, Hemel Hempstead - 10am till 4pm.

The above information was correct at time of publication. To find out the opening hours of pharmacies near you across the bank holiday, click here.

Urgent help

If you need urgent help, you can contact NHS 111, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week by visiting www.111.nhs.uk, or calling 111.

They can help you access the most appropriate service for you, and if necessary, can book you an appointment with a doctor or nurse.

You are likely to be seen much sooner than if you go to A&E. If you need urgent mental health support call 111 and select option 2 to speak to specially trained staff.

If your condition is a life or limb threatening emergency, always dial 999 immediately or go to your nearest A&E department.

Dr Rachel Joyce, Director of Clinical and Professional Services for the Hertfordshire and West Essex Integrated Care System, said: “Just as the NHS continues to be here to support people in lots of different ways, we equally want people to support the NHS by using our services wisely.

"Our services are all tremendously busy at the moment, so by familiarising yourself with those available, you’ll be able to get any help you may need as quickly and efficiently as possible.

“In a continued response to Covid-19, we should still consider ‘hands, face and space’, particularly within health settings.

"If you have to use any of our services this bank holiday, you will need to wear a face covering and follow social distancing rules.

"Please only use the services you need – this means you will help us prevent waiting rooms becoming any busier than they should be and avoid unnecessary contact with others.

“If you take a regular prescription, make sure you don’t get caught off-guard if it is due to run out soon.

"Please get in touch with your GP surgery a week in advance and order your repeat prescription, or do so online, so that you don’t run out over the bank holiday while your surgery is closed.

“Please also check in with loved ones who may also need to prepare for this bank holiday.

"Help them stock up on their medicine cabinet with items like a first aid kit, paracetamol, plasters, antiseptic cream, and indigestion remedies.

"If you or someone you care for is very unwell over the long weekend, the NHS in Hertfordshire and west Essex has urgent health services which are open and available to keep you safe.”

Vaccination appointments

Covid-19 vaccination appointments that have already been scheduled across the bank holiday weekend will continue to go ahead.