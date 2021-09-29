Hemel's Jess Stretton among Paralympic and Olympic sporting heroes honoured by county council

To mark the achievements of the county’s sporting heroes at the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics this summer, Olympians and Paralympians from Hertfordshire were invited to a reception held in their honour by Hertfordshire County Council.

Chairman of the council, Cllr Seamus Quilty, welcomed six local Paralympian and Olympian heroes and their families to the event on Monday, September 27.

Team GB’s Wheelchair Rugby Captain Chris Ryan and teammate Jonathan Coggan who took Gold, Paralympic Silver and Bronze medal winning swimmer Louise Fiddes, Olympic Rower Rowen McKellar, Paralympian Grace Harvey who won a silver in the 100m breaststroke and Hemel Hempstead's Jessica Stretton who achieved 4th place in the Paralympic Archery Women’s Individual competition all attended the celebration.

Hertfordshire County Council Celebrates Olympic and Paralympic Local Sporting Heroes

To acknowledge all their achievements and contribution to Hertfordshire’s sporting legacy, Lord Lieutenant for Hertfordshire Robert Voss presented the world-class athletes with certificates at the reception in the Ballroom at County Hall.

As part of the event the athletes were interviewed by previous Olympian Stuart Storey, a Deputy Lieutenant of Hertfordshire who represented Team GB in the Mexico Olympic Games in 1968.

Stuart went on to become the BBC voice of athletics commentating on ten Olympics from 1976 to 2008, as well as in London 2012 for the International Olympic Committee and on the Sydney 2000 Paralympic Games for the Athletics and Wheelchair Basketball.

Chairman of Hertfordshire County Council Cllr Seamus Quilty said: “Hertfordshire County Council and the entire community of Hertfordshire applaud the incredible achievements of our local Paralympian and Olympian Heroes.

"They represent everything that is great about our County, and I have no doubt that the legacy of their success in Tokyo will inspire the next generation of sportspeople in Hertfordshire.

“Sports plays an important role in our improving our health and wellbeing.

"Whether it be from taking regular exercise, such as the Daily Mile which was created as a legacy from the London 2012 to encourage children to stay active, to facilitating grassroots sports to allow everyone the opportunity to fulfil their sporting ambitions, as a council we will support, encourage and celebrate success.”

Lord Lieutenant for Hertfordshire, Robert Voss said: “I was delighted to be able to thank and congratulate some true Heroes of Hertfordshire at the ceremony at County Hall in recognition of all they have achieved in their fields at the recent Olympic and Paralympic Games.