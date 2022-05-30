Dacorum Borough Council officially opened its Northridge Way Basketball Court on Saturday (May 28) after a major refurbishment.

Deputy mayor Alan Johnson opened the court with ribbon-cutting as families took part in a basketball shoot-out with players from Hemel Storm.

The court has a new all-weather sports surface, hoops, fencing and a seating area.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dacorum Borough Council opened Northridge Way court on Saturday.

Hemel Hempstead firm Whitton Electrical, based at Maylands, gave over £27,000 to take the refurbishment to the next level.

Cllr Graeme Elliot, Portfolio Holder for Corporate Services and Ward Councillor for Chaulden and Warners End, said: “This is the only full-sized basketball court in Hemel Hempstead and is now a fantastic facility for our residents.”