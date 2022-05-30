Dacorum Borough Council officially opened its Northridge Way Basketball Court on Saturday (May 28) after a major refurbishment.
Deputy mayor Alan Johnson opened the court with ribbon-cutting as families took part in a basketball shoot-out with players from Hemel Storm.
The court has a new all-weather sports surface, hoops, fencing and a seating area.
Hemel Hempstead firm Whitton Electrical, based at Maylands, gave over £27,000 to take the refurbishment to the next level.
Read More
Cllr Graeme Elliot, Portfolio Holder for Corporate Services and Ward Councillor for Chaulden and Warners End, said: “This is the only full-sized basketball court in Hemel Hempstead and is now a fantastic facility for our residents.”
Martin Bruce from Whitton Electrical said: “We’re really proud to have been part of providing a facility of this standard for Dacorum.”