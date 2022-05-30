Hemel Storm basketball team take part in shoot-out at official opening of town's Northridge Way basketball court after major refurbishment

The community, councillors and members of Hemel Storm basketball team came to the opening ceremony on Saturday (May 28).

By Olivia Preston
Monday, 30th May 2022, 3:12 pm

Dacorum Borough Council officially opened its Northridge Way Basketball Court on Saturday (May 28) after a major refurbishment.

Deputy mayor Alan Johnson opened the court with ribbon-cutting as families took part in a basketball shoot-out with players from Hemel Storm.

The court has a new all-weather sports surface, hoops, fencing and a seating area.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter

Dacorum Borough Council opened Northridge Way court on Saturday.

Hemel Hempstead firm Whitton Electrical, based at Maylands, gave over £27,000 to take the refurbishment to the next level.

Read More

Read More
Hertfordshire Police ride-along: “I was one of the first people back on the road...

Cllr Graeme Elliot, Portfolio Holder for Corporate Services and Ward Councillor for Chaulden and Warners End, said: “This is the only full-sized basketball court in Hemel Hempstead and is now a fantastic facility for our residents.”

Martin Bruce from Whitton Electrical said: “We’re really proud to have been part of providing a facility of this standard for Dacorum.”

Dacorum Borough CouncilHemel StormHemel Hempstead