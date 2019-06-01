Hemel’s Harry Winks starts for Tottenham in Champions League Final

Hemel Hempstead’s Harry Winks lines up for Tottenham in the Champions League final against Liverpool

Hemel Hempstead’s own Harry Winks will line up for the biggest match of his life tonight, as he has been picked in the starting eleven for Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final.

The former Cavendish student will take up a central midfield berth alongside France international Moussa Sissoko.

Kick-off is at 8pm.

