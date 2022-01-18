Hemel Place Board: Independent Chair plans to 'deliver a new and exciting vision for the town'

Dacorum Borough Council has appointed Andrew Percival as Independent Chair of the Hemel Place Board.

The Hemel Place Board is a new partnership of key stakeholders who have a strong presence in Hemel Hempstead and are key to the future success of the town.

Representatives include those from the public and private sector and from non-profit organisations such as charities, voluntary and community groups.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dacorum Borough Council has appointed Andrew Percival as Independent Chair of the Hemel Place Board

As lead figure of the board, Andrew, will help the partnership work together to combine the members' different strengths for the benefit of the community and Hemel as a place.

Andrew said: “I am delighted to have been appointed as Independent Chair of the Hemel Place Board at this pivotal time as we respond to the opportunities presented by the twin paradigm shifts caused by the pandemic and climate change.

"I look forward to working closely with my fellow board members and wider stakeholders over the coming months and years to define and deliver a new and exciting vision for the town.

"Hemel Hempstead is undoubtedly a place of opportunity and growth and I have been greatly encouraged by the enthusiasm and resolve of Dacorum Borough Council to transform the town centre into an exceptional place for living, leisure and work.”

Andrew has worked in public private partnerships across a range of sectors - as Director of VINCI UK Developments and VINCI Investments leading the company’s involvement in the redevelopment of New Covent Garden Market and most recently, as Managing Director Commercial for University Partnerships Programme.

Andrew served six years as a board member of the Hertfordshire LEP from 2012 to 2018 during which time he co-chaired the ‘connected counties’ roll-out of super-fast broadband across Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire and also chaired the Infrastructure Board.

In 2015, Andrew was appointed Chair of Stevenage First, which was formed to spearhead the regeneration of Stevenage Town Centre.