Hemel OAP given new British Empire Medal after heartless thieves stole hers

A former matron whose British Empire Medal was stolen by heartless burglars has been given a new one, thanks to police and Hemel MP Mike Penning.

The lady, aged in her 80s, was targeted by criminals at her Hemel Hempstead home in July this year.

Two men, posing as gardeners, entered her property and stole money as well as the victim’s medal, which she was awarded five years ago for her services to children’s care.

Detective constable Paula Mowbray, was investigating the burglary and wanted to do something to make the victim smile again.

She said: “She is such a wonderful lady and it made me so sad to think she had lost her medal, which had been rightly awarded for all her hard work and dedication.

"My colleague PC Chris Phillips had the idea to contact our local MP Sir Mike Penning, who has been fantastic. He was willing to help straight away and kindly sourced a new medal.

“The reason Chris and I joined the police is to help people and to bring to justice those who choose to commit crime. We will continue to support the victim and ensure she feels safe in her own home, which is everyone’s right.”

DC Mowbray and Sir Mike Penning visited the victim at home earlier this month to present her with her new medal.

Sir Mike said: “I was very saddened to hear this story. To lose an honour such as this cannot ordinarily be replaced. It represents a lifetime of service and is worth far more to the recipient than it can ever be to the burglars.

“I was absolutely delighted to be able to help the lady and to be there when we presented it, which was a complete surprise for her. I pay tribute to the work of the police and their kindness in going out of their way to help this amazing lady.”

> Two 17-year-old boys, from Aylesbury and Luton respectively, have been arrested on suspicion of burglary in connection with this case, as well as two other burglaries