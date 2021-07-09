Hemel Hempstead woman thanks kind people who helped her 91-year-old husband after fall

A woman from Hemel Hempstead has thanked all the kind people that helped her husband when he fell in Midland Road yesterday morning (Thursday, July 8).

Alma Baxter, from Boxmoor, wanted to publicly thank everyone that helped her 91-year-old husband Gerald when he fell crossing the road at around 9.15am.

She said: "We were heading up to the health centre and walking up Midland Road, we were crossing the road and as we got to the island in the middle I think his stick caught it and he fell quite hard.

Stock image of Midland Road for illustrative purposes only (C) Google Maps

"So many people were there and helped him, people were calling the ambulance and others attended to him, even some off-duty nurses.

"The police were there too and helped, he stopped traffic, I don't think he has ever had so much attention.

"Unfortunately I didn't get any names, but they all know my husband's name, and he also wants to thank them.

"He suffered cracked ribs, a laceration to his forehead and his arm looks like he has done a few rounds with Mike Tyson, but he's okay, although he will be sore for a few weeks.