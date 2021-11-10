Hemel Hempstead teenagers recognised for their outstanding achievements during National Youth Work Week

Two teenagers from Hemel Hempstead have been recognised for their outstanding achievements at the Hertfordshire County Council Services for Young People Awards.

More than 70 young people from across Hertfordshire who were recognised at the awards, which took place in events across the county during National Youth Work Week (November 1 to 7).

Among those nominated for an award were Isobel, 17, and Juan, 18, both from Hemel Hempstead.

Young people who received awards were nominated by their Youth Workers and Personal Adviser for demonstrating determination, resilience, compassion, confidence and motivation.

Many have shown real persistence in working on their skills and knowledge in order to overcome their own personal barriers.

Isobel joined the St Albans and Dacorum Pathways to Success programme to gain support in getting a job. Isobel attended all of the sessions, engaged and worked well.

In her nomination it said: "The programme not only improved her employability skills but also helped her self-confidence to grow. Isobel was successful in securing a job and has been a valuable member of the group.

"We are proud of what she has achieved and her attitude while attending the programme."

Juan has been attending the Independent Living Skills programme for the past year, even making a positive contribution during lockdown.

Since reopening after lockdown Juan has been active within the session and encouraged their peers to become healthier.

In his nomination it said: "They have a passion for cooking healthy fresh food and are very involved in planning the cooking module and encouraging their peers to get involved.

"They share their knowledge and skills with their peers for them to broaden their outlook on a healthy lifestyle and steer them away from potential risky behaviour.

"This young person is a great asset to the project and attends other projects throughout the week with the same enthusiasm."

This year, National Youth Work Week celebrated the Champions of Youth Work – both the fantastic Youth Workers and the young people who inspire Youth Workers to do great work.

Cabinet Member for Children, Young People and Families, Cllr Teresa Heritage, said: “This year, young people have had so much to contend with, and I am proud of all of those young people who have shown remarkable resilience and determination to be the very best they can in such difficult circumstances.