Hemel Hempstead stuck in the slow lane for broadband speeds

Hemel Hempstead lags behind the rest of the UK when it comes to broadband speed, new research reveals.

According to the latest Ofcom data, Hemel Hempstead as a region has an average download speed of 44 Mbps, well below the UK’s average of 54.2 Mbps.

Mark Pocock, home comms expert at Broadbandchoices.co.uk said: “Despite the research offering a useful snapshot of the UK, most British consumers only become aware of what broadband speeds they should be getting after they have signed up for a deal.

"That’s the reason why broadbandchoices offers a postcode checker tool – to ensure consumers get a truthful and transparent idea of what speeds to expect for their home or business."

Based on the data, the best performing area for broadband download speed is Hull with 87Mbps.

