Hemel Hempstead schoolboy chops off his locks and raises hundreds for Children with Cancer

A schoolboy from Hemel Hempstead raised hundreds for Children with Cancer when he had eight inches of his hair cut off on Saturday.

Eight-year-old Alfie Conibear will also be donating his hair to The Little Princess Trust, who make real hair wigs for children and young people who have lost their hair through cancer treatment or other conditions.

Through his JustGiving page, he has now raised over £900, for Children with Cancer UK, who raise money for research and provide care for children with cancer and their families.

Alfie's mum, Lucy Hudson, said: "He started growing it in the first lockdown, I gave him a hair cut and he hated it so decided that he wanted to grow it.

"I mentioned growing it and then donating it to charity, when he could have it cut properly.

"He liked that idea and we spoke about some charities and he chose the Children with Cancer charity and the hair is being donated to The Little Princess Trust.

"He lost both his grandads to cancer, so he understands how cruel cancer can be and he wanted to do something to help a charity that supports people with cancer.

"He chose now to get it cut because he is getting a passport picture taken soon and wanted to get it cut for the picture!

"Alfie had about eight or nine inches cut off. There would have been more but when he was getting bullied about it at school he decided to cut the side bits off and just let the middle bit grow, like a top knot.

"He wanted to raise £500, and he has already beaten that, including offline donations he has over £900."

"He is young but he understands what happened, that's why he chose that charity. He has a heart of gold.

"He has witnessed what cancer can do first hand and wanted to do something to help. I am really proud of him."