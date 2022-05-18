A father-of-two from Hemel Hempstead is to cycle over 3,000km across Spain in 18 days with a group of friends to raise money for three charities.

Will Jackson-Moore, 53, will cycle with Jerry Scagell from Aldbury, Simon Abrahams and James Lumpkin along the 1968 route of the Tour of Spain.

Money raised during the tour will go towards Cancer Research UK, Harrison’s Fund for research in Duchenne’s Muscular Dystrophy and Herts Young Homeless.

Will’s mother, Ann, died of ovarian cancer and the group will set off their cycle on her birthday, May 21.

Will said: “My mum passed away from cancer and went through many different stages of the disease. There’s been a lot of history of cancer throughout my family but we’ve seen all the research and progress made over the years with the different treatments coming through.”

He added: “That’s why the Cancer Research UK funding is so important - we know that continued research will make a difference.”

Will is a keen cyclist and raised £100,000 in 2018 by completing the 1968 Tour de France route, but he says that by day six, his body will be suffering.

The 53-year-old said: “We’re all keen cyclists and do it because we enjoy cycling but very few cyclists ever cycle more than a few consecutive days.”

He continued: “The enjoyment factor might be there at the start but at the end, it’s a massive endurance thing so we’re really putting ourselves through it.”

The team sets off from the northeastern city of Zaragoza on May 21 and is due to arrive in Bilbao on June 7.

Will said: “The fact you’re doing something so challenging and raising money for others is just absolutely phenomenal.”

Cancer Research spokesperson for Hertfordshire, Elisa Mitchell said: “We are in awe of Will and his teammates for embarking on such a gruelling adventure to help support Cancer Research UK. We wish them lots of luck and good weather along the way.”