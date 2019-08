Hemel Hempstead has been named as one of the LEAST affordable places to live in the UK, new research reveals.

According to data by comparethemarket, the town is the second most expensive place based on council tax, utility bills, and home insurance, with an average homeowner in 2019 spending £4,926.07.

In comparison, Derby is the most affordable place to live with homeowners there spending just £2,868.81 on average.

