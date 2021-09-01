Hemel Hempstead Gist drivers cycling from London to Brighton hope to raise hundreds for charity

Three Gist Drivers are hoping to raise hundreds for the British Heart Foundation and Parkinson's UK when they cycle from London to Brighton.

Jason Horwood, Carl McCabe, both from Hemel Hempstead, and Kevin Gookey, from Milton Keynes, will be taking on the London To Brighton Off Road Cycle Ride, organised by the British Heart Foundation, on Saturday, September 4.

Richard Rielly will be supporting the team with the logistics of getting them to the start line and bringing them back to Hemel Hempstead on Sunday.

Richard said: "Last year we raised £3000 for The Hospice Of St Francis through donations and sponsorship from work colleagues and friends and family in memory of our colleague Mark Gatty who sadly passed away.

"This year we are trying to raise as much for Parkinson's UK and the British Heart Foundation.

"We chose Parkinson's UK as my partner's mother has recently been diagnosed with stage 1 Parkinson's, this is a illness which doesn't get a lot of funding and we wanted to raise as much as possible and support the work it does."

Parkinson's UK is a Parkinson's research and support charity, its aims are to improve the quality of life for people affected by Parkinson's and find a cure for the condition.

The British Heart Foundation funds research related to heart and circulatory diseases and their risk factors.