Hemel Hempstead business gets shoutout from Dragon’s Den’s Theo Paphitis

A small business from Hemel Hempstead received a Twitter boost from entrepreneur Theo Paphitis on Monday (May 16).

Fenley Designs, which creates won a weekly small business competition called SBS (Small Business Sunday) ran by Mr Paphitis and was profiled on the SBS website.

Business owner, Annie Henley says that her company started as a hobby of making milestone cards to document moments in her life.

She said: “It is great to now have support from Theo because it’s been tough trying to raise our profile and Theo has recognised our hard work and helped spread the word about what we do to his following.”