Hemel carers plunge 10,000ft for homes' mini-bus fund

Five carers from Mountbatten Lodge braved the skies by completing a 10,000ft tandem skydive to help raise money towards the residents’ mini-bus fund.

Mountbatten Lodge in Hemel Hempstead is a 60-bed care home managed by not for profit care provider Quantum Care.

The home set themselves a huge fundraising target at the beginning of 2018 in a bid to one day being able to buy their own mini-bus for the residents.

Despite still having a way to go to reach the £10,000 target needed, members of staff appear not to be defeated when they proposed to Home Manager, Priscillia Okwuka the desire to take the plunge in order to raise more money. The team of five consisted of Sheila Tizzard, Alison Crane, Janet Adams, Shannon O’Sullivan and Steven Mardley.

Mountbatten Lodge Home Manager, Priscillia Okwuka said: “Proud does not even come close to how I feel about the team that completed the parachute jump. In the weeks leading up to the jump I have observed excitement, nerves and anxiety.

"Now I feel in total admiration for them. They returned to work in very high spirits wanting to go again to my amazement.”

“I am of course proud of all the staff here at Mountbatten Lodge. Everyone pulls together, including our resident and relatives. We are just like one big family.

"When we finally reach our target there is certainly going to be a big celebration, we are half way to our target now and events like this seem to make us even more determine to get there.“

“It will make such a big difference for our residents when we are able to buy our own mini-bus. Having the freedom and choice to go out would give our residents so much more independence and will deliver significant benefits to overall wellbeing.

"A trip to the shops or to sit in a park in the summer months can break up the day. I know we have a massive journey ahead of us but I feel really determine that we can do this now.”