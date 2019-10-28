Hemel care home creates Hertfordshire's largest-ever scone

What is 24cm deep, 40cm in diameter, and weighs 6.8kg?

The answer is this massive scone, thought to be the largest ever made in Hertfordshire!

It was made by chefs at Water Mill House care home to mark British Food Fortnight, alongside a giant custard cream which was 48cm long, 28.5cm wide, 9cm deep, and weighed 10kg - or the the equivalent of 83 normal-sized custard creams.

6.8kg is the same weight as a six-month-old baby, 16 tins of Heinz Baked Beans (including the tomato sauce), or a chihuahua stood on top of a miniature daschund.

Noelia Fernandes, manager of Water Mill said: “We thought we would have a bit of fun for British Food Fortnight but were rather taken aback by the strength of feeling over whether it should be jam or cream put on first!

"No problem where the Custard Cream was concerned – other than the difficulty of reproducing the ‘baroque’ design on the biscuit. But it would appear that people in Hertfordshire are just as passionate as the Cornish and the Devonians are on the order of jam and cream.”

The scone was measured by Noelia and carer Teresa Burleigh, overseen by 92-year-old resident Barabra Purbrick OBE, with jam first and cream second.