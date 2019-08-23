Have you seen missing teenage boy from Hemel Hempstead?

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a 16-year-old boy who has gone missing from Hemel Hempstead.

Ezrah Harkless was last seen on Saturday, August 17 at around 11.30pm at his home address in the town.

Have you seen Ezrah Harkless?

He is around 5ft 5ins and of medium build.

It is believed Ezrah may still be in the Hemel Hempstead area or that he might have travelled into north London – possibly Finchley.

If you have seen Ezrah since he was reported missing or have information about where he has been, please call Hertfordshire Constabulary’s non-emergency number 101.