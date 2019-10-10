Have you seen missing man with links to Hemel?

Police are appealing for help to trace a missing man who has links to both Hemel Hempstead and Kings Langley.

James Anderson, 33, was last seen in Watford town centre on Thursday, October 3.

He is described as white with a number of distinctive facial tattoos.

Detective sergeant Darren Machin, who is investigating, said: “A number of enquiries have already been carried out in order to trace James, however these have been unsuccessful to date.

“We really need to ascertain where he is to make sure he is safe and well. If you have any information about James, however small you think it may be, please get in touch.”

If you have seen James since Thursday, October 3 or have information about where he has been, please email Sergeant Machin on darren.machin@herts.pnn.police.uk.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 836 of 7 October.

If you believe you are with James now or have seen him in the last few moments, please call 999 immediately.