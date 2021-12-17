Have you seen missing Hemel Hempstead man?
Friday, 17th December 2021, 10:05 am
Updated
Friday, 17th December 2021, 10:06 am
Police are appealing for the public's help in finding a missing man from Hemel Hempstead.
Andrew, aged 41, was last seen at around 1pm on Thursday, December 16.
He is described as being around 6ft tall and of medium build.
Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Andrew’s welfare.
If you have information you can report this by:
> Calling 999 immediately if you believe you are with Andrew now or have seen him in the last few moments.
> Filling out an online reporting form> Calling 101.
Please quote ISR 260 of 16 December.