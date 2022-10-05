A concert at Hastoe Village Hall honoured Nica Rothschild, a former Tring resident and jazz patron, with a special concert in September.

The evening of jazz, organised by Tring and District Local History and Museum Society, saw septet Shoe Horns celebrate women of jazz with music from composers and players of the 1950s like Mary Lou Williams, Clora Bryant, Anita O’Day and Alice Coltrane.

Picture: Shoe Horns playing music at Hastoe Village Hall

Tring History’s Richard Tregoning, the compere for the ‘Nica and the Jazz Divas’ evening, said: "The concert was a great success to a full house of over 100 who all enjoyed the excellent playing and singing of the Shoe Horns.”

Nica, who died in 1988, spent her early life at the Mansion Tring Park before moving to New York and becoming influential in the bepop jazz movement.

There will be a fourth concert in 2023 celebrating the late Baroness.