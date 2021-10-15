Patients’ satisfaction with booking a GP appointment is on the rise, despite a public row brewing over whether doctors are seeing enough people face-to-face.

The majority of patients (71%) had a good experience booking an appointment, according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos MORI on behalf of NHS England.

This is up from 65% in the 2020 survey.

The issue of whether GPs are offering enough face-to-face appointments as Covid-19 restrictions ease remains hotly debated.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has now unveiled a £250m package for GPs in England to improve access to their services - but only if they increase the number of in-person consultations.

GP groups have responded angrily, accusing ministers of failing to grasp the scale of the staffing crisis affecting surgeries.

The patient survey contacted 2.4 million people from January to April of this year to gather information on how patients feel about their local GP service, and around a third of them responded.

The results reveal the best and worst rated surgeries in Dacorum and beyond.

In September, The Gazette revealed the GP practices in Dacorum - part of the Herts Valleys Clinical Commissioning Group area - which were voted the best by you.They also shed light on people’s experiences of booking an appointment locally.

Here we reveal the GP practices in the Herts Valleys Clinical Commissioning Group area which were voted the easiest to make an appointment at.

Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients who said their experience of booking an appointment was ‘very good’.

1. Haverfield Surgery, Kings Langley There were 298 survey forms sent out to patients at Haverfield Surgery. The response rate was 52.3%. When asked about their experience of making an appointment, 76.9% said it was very good and 19.7% said it was fairly good.

2. Gossoms End Surgery, Berkhamsted There were 292 survey forms sent out to patients at Gossoms End Surgery. The response rate was 46.9%. When asked about their experience of making an appointment, 61.0% said it was very good and 35.6% said it was fairly good.

3. Archway Surgery, Bovingdon There were 278 survey forms sent out to patients at Archway Surgery. The response rate was 51.8%. When asked about their experience of making an appointment, 55.6% said it was very good and 32.7% said it was fairly good.

4. Highfield Surgery, Hemel Hempstead There were 480 survey forms sent out to patients at Highfield Surgery. The response rate was 31.3%. When asked about their experience of making an appointment, 51.8% said it was very good and 38.4% said it was fairly good.