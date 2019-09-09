Get in the queue first to grab a bag of fresh fruit and veg at opening of new supermarket in Hemel

Budget supermarket Aldi is opening a new store in Hemel Hempstead next month.

Standing at 1,254 sqm of retail space, the Maylands Avenue store will be the third Aldi in Hemel Hempstead and will be run by store manager, Rob Tandy.

Exclusive offers will run throughout the opening day and the first 30 customers through the door will receive a complimentary bag of fresh fruit and vegetables from Aldi’s fantastic Super 6 range.

To celebrate the store opening, Rob and his team will be joined by Olympic Silver Medallist, slalom canoeist Richard Hounslow, to cut the all-important ribbon on opening morning.

Rob, said: “We can’t wait to open the doors to the new store on Maylands Avenue. It’s set to be a special day as we’ll be celebrating the opening of Aldi’s third store in Hemel Hempstead and having Olympic hero, Richard Hounslow, join us will make it a morning to remember.”

Richard added: “I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new store, it will be great to chat to customers and a lovely way for me to thank Aldi for its endless support of Team GB.”

The visit from Richard comes as part of Aldi’s long-standing partnership with Team GB.