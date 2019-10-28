Frighteningly fun Halloween event in Hemel Hempstead Old Town

Frankenstein's laboratory. The black lagoon. Katie Price's bedroom.

Yes, the list of the world's most terrifying places is long and, um, terrifying. But were any of them more terrifying than... Hemel Old Town on Sunday, when the ever-popular Halloween party returned?

All photos: June Essex

The high street was transformed with ghost train and spooky fairground rides, hauntingly good food, ghoulish street entertainment, and finally a frightening free firework display at 7.30pm in Gadebridge Park.

And we still want your Halloween photos, so send them to thegazette@jpimedia.co.uk

All photos: June Essex

All photos: June Essex

All photos: June Essex

All photos: June Essex

All photos: June Essex

All photos: June Essex

All photos: June Essex

All photos: June Essex