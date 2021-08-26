Four organisations receive funding to help make a positive difference to lives in Dacorum

Four organisations and local causes will receive funding to help them continue to make a positive difference to people in Dacorum.

Hertfordshire councillors have continued to allocate grants to worthwhile local causes throughout the county, which benefit residents of all demographics.

Every year, each of Hertfordshire’s 78 County Councillors is provided with a Locality Budget to spend on projects in their local area.

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, councillors were each given a total of £10,000 per year to spend on projects which promote the social, economic or environmental wellbeing of their local area.

In light of the ongoing challenges the county faces as a result of the pandemic, this funding was increased in the 2020/21 financial year to help support Covid-19-related schemes, with an extra £5,000 made available to each councillor, increasing their Locality Budget to £15,000.

Following an agreement at Full Council in July, councillors will once again have £15,000 to allocate to local causes in the 2021/22 financial year.

Since the elections in May, councillors have welcomed applications from across the county, with the following grants being donated in Dacorum in recent months:

Community Action Dacorum

Councillor Terry Douris and Fiona Guest have each awarded a grant of £125 to Community Action Dacorum, an organisation which has provided the volunteers for the local vaccination hubs.

In celebration of the successful vaccination programme in Dacorum, the funding will provide volunteers and staff with refreshments as an thank you.

Cllr Douris said: “I am delighted to be able to express my appreciation in a small way with the support of fellow councillors for the fantastic contribution that our volunteers have made especially in the Maxted Road operation".

Cllr Guest said: “The volunteers did a fantastic job to help the vaccination centre run. Their contribution to the effort to get people vaccinated deserves to be celebrated."

The Boxmoor and Warners End Neighbourhood Association

Councillor Fiona Guest has awarded a grant of £960 to The Boxmoor and Warners End Neighbourhood Association, which will pay for a Video Entry Panel system for the front door, for the safety of the staff and also to aid communication with visitors.

Cllr Guest said: “The Boxmoor and Warners End Community Centre is an important hub for local people. This Video Entry Panel will make it safer and more secure for hirers and staff."

Dacorum Street Pastors

Councillor Adrian England has awarded a grant of £200 to Dacorum Street Pastors, for the reduction in anti-social behaviour and increased wellbeing of those we are in contact with on the streets of Hemel Hempstead.

Cllr England said: “I am happy to support this work, which supports vulnerable people in Hemel Town."

Tring Allotment Association

Councillor Sally Symington has awarded a grant of £200 to Tring Allotment Association, for the Association’s Summer Show, which will encourage more residents and children to look at the opportunity of growing their own produce.

Cllr Symington said: “I am delighted to support the Tring Allotment Association Summer Show. The grant from my Hertfordshire Locality Budget will provide prizes for both children and adult classes.