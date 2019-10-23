Four-bedroom 'cottage' designed for the Rotschild family goes on sale for £1.75m in Tring

A 19th century home fit for the Rothschild family banking dynasty has gone on the market for £1.75million.

Thrift Cottage in Park Road, Tring, boasts a 56-foot swimming pool, a large conservatory and a Japanese garden with interlinking ponds filled with koi carp.

It was built by the bankers, who ran their business in the area during the Second World War, after Lionel de Rothschild bought the Tring Park Mansion and estate as a wedding present for his son, Nathaniel.

The 19th century house was designed by Sir Christopher Wren, the same man who drew the plans for St Paul's cathedral and the monument to the Wren library at Cambridge University.

The Rothschild family left their mark on the area, with their funds being responsible for designing a nearby pub and setting up the Tring Natural History Museum.

Stunning photos from the property, which is being sold by Michael Graham estate agents, show a large pool with a bridge over part of it next to a hot tub.

They also reveal a double-garage with games room, spacious sitting room, and 1.84-acre garden with a mixture of modern and period features.

According to home's floorplans it has three bathrooms and four sitting rooms.

