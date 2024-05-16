Former Hemel Hempstead police office has ‘new lease of life’ after her hearing is restored

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former police officer from Hemel Hempstead is living life to the full again thanks to hear care professionals

Margaret Cartwright’s hearing had been deteriorating significantly in the past year, with the television volume being turned up repeatedly higher.

So, the 82-year-old booked an appointment at the Specsavers store in Marlowes where audiologists fitted her with a hearing aid.

She says: ‘I was so delighted with Geeta and Anton. The service they delivered was exemplary.

Margaret with audiology director Geeta Patel and Hearing Aid Dispenser Anton Rajasooriya.

‘They were very patient, and their care was excellent. I have discovered lots of sounds I did not realise I had lost, thanks to these hearing aids.

‘I love watching classic comedies such as Dinner Ladies, Porridge, Open All Hours, and The Last of the Summer Wine and also crime dramas, so the new hearing aids mean I no longer need to guess words.

‘I don’t feel left out of conversations, and I can interact better at Tea & Chat events with my friends. I can hear much more clearly our chair exercise instructor, so I now really enjoy taking part in the sessions. I have a new lease on life and that is thanks to the wonderful work of Specsavers Hemel Hempstead.’

Margaret has been a Hemel Hempstead resident for most of her life, having lived in the town as well as in Berkhamsted, for over 40 years.

She worked as a chef at Hemel Hempstead Hospital, and later trained as a Police Constable in Welwyn Garden City, becoming a WPC.

Geeta Patel, Audiologist Partner at the Store, says: ‘We were delighted to help Margaret live life to the full again.

‘It can be very easy to let your hearing slip as it is often a gradual decline. A sudden change in hearing can prompt a visit to the audiologist, but that isn’t always the case.

‘If anyone feels like they are not hearing as well as they think or if friends and family are constantly telling you that your TV is always too loud, don’t delay in getting your hearing checked.