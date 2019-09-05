Footie fun as Hemel Hempstead Amazon staff celebrate family festival

Amazon in Hemel Hempstead teamed up with the fulfilment centres in Dunstable and Milton Keynes to celebrate a family fun festival hosted at Herts Showground.

Members of the Amazon teams from Hemel Hempstead, Dunstable and Milton Keynes brought their family and friends along to a celebration that featured a football tournament, face painting, fairground rides and a BBQ.

News

The event was organised as a thank you to the teams for all their great work delivering for customers.

General Manager at Amazon in Milton Keynes, Scott Wharton, said: “We enjoyed good food, games, plenty of laughs and some fantastic company.

"I’d like to say a big thank you to the Amazon teams and their families for coming along and making it a fantastic day.”

“We had a brilliant afternoon, and it was great to see so many of our team members enjoying themselves. Events like this are the perfect opportunity to show our appreciation to everyone for their efforts.”