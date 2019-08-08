Flamstead Scarecrow Festival cancelled after murder

The popular Flamstead Scarecrow Festival has been cancelled as police continue to investigate a murder in the village.

Organisers have decided not to hold the annual event following the death of resident Christine Ford.

Photo credit: Flamstead Scarecrow Festival

Her body was discovered in a property on the High Street on Saturday July 27, and a 64-year-old man has since been charged with her murder.

The Flamstead Scarecrow Festival Committee in a statement said: "In light of the recent tragic event in the village of Flamstead, the Flamstead Scarecrow Festival Committee has taken the difficult decision to cancel the festival due to be held on August 9 to August 11.

"This has not been an easy decision to take, but under the circumstances this is the decision that the committee has had no choice but to have to make.

"We are very sad to have to cancel at such short notice as we love running the Scarecrow Festival each year, an event which has been taken place each August in Flamstead since 2002.

Christine Ford, 71, was pronounced dead at a property in High Street, Flamstead

"We hope to be back in 2020 and further information will follow in due course."