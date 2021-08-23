Firefighters in Hemel raise thousands for Cancer Research UK ahead of this year's Race for Life

Firefighters in Hemel Hempstead have already raised thousands for Cancer Research UK as they prepare to take on this year's Race for Life event next month.

Eleven firefighters from Green Watch Hemel Hempstead will take on the 5k challenge in Watford on Saturday, September 18 - wearing full fire kit, boots, helmets and 17kg of breathing apparatus.

They chose to raise awareness and funds for Cancer Research UK, as this year cancer has become even more personal to the team.

Eleven firefighters from Green Watch Hemel Hempstead will take on Race for Life's 5k challenge

Greig Bescoby, from Green Watch Hemel Hempstead, said: "We want to support this charity and raise awareness of the work it does as the partner of one of our watch members has been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

"We wanted to show our support and help in any way that we can.

"We all train regularly and are relatively fit but it will be quite a challenge with all the gear and breathing apparatus.

"We are planning on running most of it, and we have been doing extra training sessions to prepare for it.

The team has been training for the event

"We had a target of £2000 and we smashed that in the first day so now it's at £4000 but we will increase it if we reach that, whatever we raise is great and will help the charity, it is also important for us to raise awareness as well."

To support the team and help them raise £4,000 visit the Greenwatch-Firefighters fundraising page.