Dacorum residents have helped to raise more than £55,000 for a charity that supports firefighters in the UK by donating unwanted clothes, shoes and textiles.

The Fire Fighters Charity provides all fire service personnel and their families throughout their careers and beyond with mental and physical health support.

Eric Buckmaster, executive member for environment at Hertfordshire County Council, said: “I’m delighted that Hertfordshire Fire Station textile banks are able to help with the fantastic work undertaken by the Fire Fighters Charity.”

More than 44,000 kgs of clothing was collected through the banks.

Steve Holton, area commander for Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service thanked Hertfordshire Waste Partnership and the Fire Fighters Charity for the work they have done.

Mr Holton said: “The charity does some fantastic work in supporting the ‘fire family’ and improving the health and wellbeing of our staff.”

Kevin Biles, sales manager at The Fire Fighters Charity said: “On behalf of The Fire Fighters Charity I would like to thank both Hertfordshire Waste Partnership and all Hertfordshire residents for your continued support.”

He added: “We continue to develop services for all of our UK fire and rescue personnel and income from your recycling scheme goes a long way in helping us achieve this.”

For the year ending March 2022, over 44,000 kgs of items were generated through the twenty textile banks around the county.

In Dacorum, there are banks located at fire stations in Hemel Hempstead, Berkhamsted and Tring.