Fang-tastic fun to arrive this Halloween in Hemel Hempstead

Some freakishly good family fun is arriving at Riverside Shopping Centre this Halloween.

On Saturday, October 26, little monsters are invited to head to Riverside in their scariest fancy dress and enjoy a range of frighteningly free fun.

Alongside welcoming guest appearances - including a pumpkin, a witch and a wizard, Riverside is inviting families to take part in a host of ghostly arts and crafts.

The Hemel Hempstead shopping centre is also hosting spooktacular face painting alongside running their popular trick or treat treasure hunt, seeing children go in search to find the clues, before returning for a sweet treat.

Ian Welland, centre manager at Riverside Shopping Centre, said: “Halloween is one of our favourite times of the year and we’re delighting to be welcoming some frightful free fun at Riverside.

"Mini monsters can enjoy bundles of spooky fun this half-term as we invite families to take part in a range of free activities whilst shopping in their favourite stores here at Riverside for their Halloween goodies.”

For more information on events and shopping at Riverside Shopping Centre, simply visit www.riversidehemel.com, or find them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.