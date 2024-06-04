Famous Berkhamsted mascot prepares to support his England pals in the Euros from his forever home
The stray moggy became a firm friend to the squad as he roamed their training base in the Middle East country.
Not wanting to leave their unexpected mascot behind, Dave was saddled up to make the journey back to the UK with his new friends.
He left capital city Al Wakrah in December, just two hours after the squad’s departure, and headed to a vet clinic where he received blood tests and vaccinations.
And the former stray has since found a new home with the Football Association’s media operations manager Anna Bush.
She said there was a discussion around wanting Dave to be taken up with a family with young children.
She added: “I put my hand up and volunteered and my children are absolutely delighted. They’ve never had a pet before and what a first pet to have.
“He’s settled in so well, loves the surrounding area, loves it in the sun and is finding his feet and has settled in really well.”
And, despite his relocation across the world, it is clear he has not lost his fondness for footie.
Anna added: “He absolutely loves watching my two boys playing football in the garden.”
Manchester City duo John Stones and Kyle Walker were pictured with Dave on most evenings and said the team would adopt the cat if Gareth Southgate’s men won the World Cup.
Following his adoption, Anna assured reporters the duo were aware of the feline’s new situation and were delighted with his new circumstances.
And, while Dave’s football days may be over, his celebrity status was compounded further when game show host Bradley Walsh asked the name of England’s football mascot on ITV’s The Chase – to which the answer was, of course, given correctly.
Dave is also hailed as somewhat psychic after he correctly predicted live on Sky Sports that England’s Lionesses would beat Australia in the FIFA Women’s World Cup.