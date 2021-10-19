Young people in Dacorum can make this Halloween one to remember by entering Hertfordshire Police's online quiz where they can win a magical prize for the whole family.

Hertfordshire Police has teamed up again this year with Warner Bros to give youngsters the chance to win a fantastic family ticket to The Making of Harry Potter in Leavesden.

Over the Halloween and Bonfire Night period, the force is inviting young people between the ages of five and 16 across Hertfordshire to take part in the online quiz, which aims to help them enjoy Halloween and Bonfire Night safely.

Stock image

The quiz is part of a campaign run during the Halloween and Bonfire Night period, with local councils and the Fire and Rescue Service, to deter anti-social behaviour and make sure everyone has a safe and enjoyable time.

To enter the competition visit www.herts.police.uk/halloween and answer the questions before midnight on Monday, November 8.

If children - and parents - are planning to go trick or treating, officers are asking people to follow this advice to help them stay safe and not cause distress to others:

> Never go trick or treating alone and always take an adult with you.

> Don’t knock on the doors of strangers

> Only visit houses where there are signs that trick or treaters are welcome, such as Halloween decorations and pumpkins outside.

> Keep your Halloween ‘tricks’ safe - damage to property or hurting someone is a crime. Threatening and abusive behaviour can amount to an offence too.

> Remember road safety rules, particularly after dark.

> Wear something bright so that drivers can see you.