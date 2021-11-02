Thylacine, a prehistoric marsupial. PIC: Natural History Museum at Tring

This extinct prehistoric marsupial that looks like a dog is just one of the weird and wonderful museum exhibits in the running for an award.

History fans are being asked to vote for their favourite in the Hertfordshire Association of Museums Object of the Year 2021 Awards.

Last year's winner was the pampered and much-loved pooch Champion Wolverley Chummie from the Natural History Museum in Tring - but can the museum take the crown again this year?

The Thylacine pictured is on display in the Natural History Museum, and attracts scientists and researchers from all over the world.

But is it your favourite - or will you vote for one of the other entries, including a portable Victorian Slate Desk (the 19th Century equivalent of a school laptop or tablet), a 1970’s Bond Bug toy micro-car, the spooky remains of a ghostly cat said to have haunted a Hertfordshire home or even some fossilised dung?

Fourteen of the county's museums are going head to head in the competition, with other Dacorum artefacts including a sketchbook of 19th century Tring scenes, unique dolls house depicting a hospital and a key to the wine cellar of pioneering archaeologist and geologist Sir Sir John Evans

Voting closes at midnight on November 21 with the winners announced on Friday, December 3 at the online HAM Awards Presentation.

Hertfordshire museums collect and care for an enormous catalogue of objects of cultural, artistic, scientific, or historical interest and make their collections or related exhibits available for public viewing.

They are centres for learning and discovery for all, each providing personal, community, social, wellbeing and economic benefits through learning, volunteering, creative projects, and partnerships.

Most of all, everyone from Hertfordshire is welcome to visit and explore each of the museums.

Head of Heritage Services at Hertfordshire County Council , Julie Gregson said: “It is fantastic to see our Hertfordshire museums working together to showcase some of their incredible collections of historic objects from the county’s rich and captivating history.

"Each year our museums bring together a wonderfully diverse range of historic and immensely fascinating objects and the ‘Object of the Year Award’ allows the people of Hertfordshire to choose their personal favourite."

Hertfordshire County Council’s Cabinet member for Education, Libraries & Life Long Learning Cllr Terry Douris, added: “It’s great to see such a variety of objects nominated for the Hertfordshire Association of Museums Object of the Year Award and a wonderful way for people to find out about some of Hertfordshire’s excellent museums.