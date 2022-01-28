Dyslexic Hemel Hempstead man insists age is no barrier to securing apprenticeship in electricity industry

A man from Hemel Hempstead insists age is no barrier to securing an apprenticeship in the electricity industry.

Krishan Hirani, 24, completed an Experienced Apprenticeship at UK Power Networks last year and is now employed by the company as a cable jointer.

During his apprenticeship he was diagnosed with dyslexia, but tutors gave him the support he needed to complete his exams.

In the run-up to National Apprenticeship Week (February 7 to 13), UK Power Networks is inviting applications for 20 new apprentices, and Krishan, now fully qualified, urges people to realise it is never too late to learn.

He said: “I was an experienced apprentice as I’d already done an electrician’s apprenticeship when I was younger at a small company in Harrow.

"I first applied with UK Power Networks around that time, but didn’t get it, but was able to secure a place in 2019. I finished the apprenticeship last year and now work as a jointer out of the Hemel yard.

“During my UK Power Networks apprenticeship I was actually diagnosed as being dyslexic. I had always suspected that may be the case, but it was good to have it finally confirmed.

“When I was younger I had wanted to join the Forces, but found the entry exams really difficult. With the support of the trainers here I was still able to do my exams. I was given a lot of extra help after I was diagnosed.

“The diagnosis has probably helped me in my general life, too as it’s given me a new understanding of some of the difficulties I had before.

"I think an apprenticeship does beat going to university because if you work hard there is a job at the end of it for you.

“My older brother Amit works for a gas company so he advised me to work for a utility because of the job security and I now give out the same advice to other friends and family myself, I’ve also helped out at recruitment fairs saying the same thing as it’s been fantastic for me.”

National Apprenticeship Week will shine a light on the benefits that apprenticeships can bring to individuals, employers and to the wider economy.

UK Power Networks is recruiting for 14 new craft apprentices and six higher apprentices who will play a key role in the country’s transition to Net Zero, as the company enables communities to use low carbon technologies including electric transport and heating.