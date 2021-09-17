DENS Foodbank celebrates feeding 40,000 people in Dacorum and a special birthday

This month marks a very special occasion for DENS as the charity’s foodbank in Hemel Hempstead celebrates its 10th anniversary.

Run in partnership with The Trussell Trust, DENS’ foodbank offers a vital lifeline for local vulnerable individuals and families facing food poverty.

Throughout the 10-year period since the foodbank first opened its doors in Hemel Hempstead, DENS have fed a staggering 40,000 people, of which 16,000 were children.

This month marks a very special occasion for DENS as the charity’s foodbank in Hemel Hempstead celebrates its 10th anniversary

The total amount of food donated by the people of Dacorum weighs in at over half a million kilogrammes. This equates to the weight of 45 double decker buses!

Wendy Lewington, DENS CEO said: “It’s a sad reality that many local people find themselves facing the difficult prospect of food poverty.

"However, here at DENS, we are incredibly proud that our foodbank has been able to support struggling individuals and families across Dacorum for the last 10 years.

"None of this would have been possible without the overwhelming generosity of our community and the hard work of our staff and volunteers.”

This Harvest time, DENS is unable to accept food donations at the foodbank due to minimal storage space and a temporary relocation. However, the charity still needs the community’s support.

Wendy Lewington added: “To commemorate the Foodbank’s milestone anniversary, we’ve launched a special Harvest Appeal to enable us to continue supporting families and individuals, by simply swapping your donation of a tin for a donation of £1.”

To make a donation to DENS’ Harvest Appeal, visit the DENS website.

DENS aim is to be the first port of call for people in Dacorum who are facing homelessness, poverty and social exclusion; to support and empower them to take the next positive step in their lives.

DENS ensure individuals have access to temporary and short-term accommodation, and individuals and families have access to emergency food and provisions. They provide a range of accommodation options to support people to move on and sustain their own tenancy and provide advice and training; empowering people to develop their skills and build confidence.

DENS integrated services include:

> Day Centre – providing a daytime community-based setting, providing expert 1-2-1 advice, where anyone is welcome to drop in, have a shower, a hot meal, some clean clothes, as well as some company

> Open Space – providing a community space where people can socialise, be creative, develop their skills and seek advice

> The Elms – a 44-bed hostel providing emergency and short-term accommodation

> DENS Resettlement service – supporting clients moving from the Elms into council, social housing or private rental

> Move On Service – providing support for a move into more independent living in shared accommodation

> Foodbank – providing emergency food parcels and household provisions