Dedicated Buckingham couple set to celebrate diamond jubilee wedding anniversary

Robert and Ann Keating met many years ago when they were both working in Belgium.

Sixty years ago they tied the knot in Guernsey and honeymooned in Majorca.

Robert, who is known affectionately by his friends as Bob, was working for Whitbread at its brewery in Brussels when they met.

Robert and Ann Keating

Ann was also in the country working as an occupational therapist.

On 21 September, they will have spent 60 years together in matrimony, they are both now in their late 80s.

Once Robert retired from his role as a production manager for the brewing company, he moved into the world of art and heritage.

He spent 25 years volunteering at Waddesdon Manor, completing guided tours at the famous grounds.

His role at Waddesdon evolved to include lectures on the history of the famous Buckinghamshire destination.

Ann, worked as an occupational therapist at Stoke Mandeville Hospital.

During their long marriage, Bob and Ann lived and worked in Belgium for 22 years before returning to the UK.

They have two daughters, both born in Belgium, two grandchildren and a great-grandson.

One of their two daughters, Melanie Bristow said: “They show a total dedication to each other and to family and friends.

"My dad is very old school, an absolute gentleman, and my mum is a real lady, and the two of them have done an awful lot to support our family.

"That is the biggest tribute, they’ve done an awful lot to keep everyone in touch with each other.”

As well as mainland Europe, the couple have lived in many spots in the Three Counties.

They lived in Tring for 13 years, before settling in their current home near Buckingham.

Despite living in 15 different homes across their many decades together, Ann says that there is nowhere to equal the English countryside.

A small celebration has been arranged for family and close friends which they are looking forward to.

They will be heading out in Buckinghamshire for a lunch to toast 60 years of marriage.

The pair feel very fortunate to have reached this milestone in good health.