Dacorum's young people invited to online event about the reality of gangs and knives

Young people, parents and professionals in Hertfordshire are being invited to an online event about the reality of gangs and knives.

The Lives Not Knives event, hosted by Hertfordshire Police’s Gangs and Schools Team, will be broadcast on Instagram on Tuesday, December 14, between 6.pm and 7.30pm.

The online event will feature inspirational guest speakers, who will share their own experiences violent crime.

The guest speakers include Richard Boxer, who will be talking about the impact of drugs; Sharon James who will be talking about her experience of gang culture and criminal exploitation and Shelley Hails who will about motivational change in young people.

There will also be an opportunity for an extended question and answer session, which can be anonymous.

The event is being live streamed on the @HertsPolice Instagram and YouTube channel.

"These online events are a great way to interact directly with young people, parents and those that work with children.

"We invite people with real world experience of gangs and violence to speak about how their lives have been affected.

"Young people are more inclined to listen to those that have been through similar situations to the ones they may be facing, and hopefully make better decisions as a consequence.

“I would like to thank the speakers who are taking part and sharing their stories.”