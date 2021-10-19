Dacorum runners support Rennie Grove's hospice at home team

Runners from Dacorum took part in Rennie Grove' s HERTS 10K and Half Marathon fundraiser to help support the charities hospice at home team.

More than 200 people took part in the virtual version of the event on Sunday, October 10, raising funds for 433 hours of hospice care for local patients with life-limiting illness and their families.

The 218 participants - including runners from Hemel Hempstead, Tring and Berkhamsted - ran routes of their choice, some chose to split the distance into several runs over the course of a week, completing their chosen distance the following weekend.

Karen Hogan and Donna Fellowes running the 10k (C) Rennie Grove

Local runners enjoyed clear skies, dry roads and even some autumnal sunshine as they took to the roads, lanes and tracks across Rennie Grove’s geographical footprint.

Amy Chambers, head of fundraising development at Rennie Grove, said: “We’re so grateful to everyone who took part. By running and raising funds, you’ve helped safeguard the future of this much-loved local event with all its history, heritage and prestige and fund local hospice care too.

“We’re so excited to bring back the HERTS 10K and Half in all its glory in October 2022 – recreating that brilliant sense of community spirit and camaraderie as thousands of people come together in Harpenden to walk, jog or run side by side for local hospice care.

"Keep an eye out for the announcement of the date soon and we hope you’ll join us.”

Earlier this October, another six runners raised an amazing £20,000 in the London Marathon. Rennie Grove is now accepting applications for charity places in the 2022 event. Anyone who’d like to be considered should email [email protected].

Amy added: “If you’ve already signed up or are considering taking part in a walking or running ultra-event like the Jurassic Coast Challenge or the London to Brighton Challenge, then we'd love you to fundraise for Rennie Grove.