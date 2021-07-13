Dacorum residents invited to explore their inner creativity with Hertfordshire Libraries

Hertfordshire Libraries are inviting participants to sign up for the Creator Day workshops, which will be running in selected libraries from September to December.

These workshops are part of Hertfordshire Libraries' My Story Project, which provides participants with opportunities to express their own stories of adolescence and change through painting, music and other creative art forms.

Earlier this year, Hertfordshire Libraries were awarded with a £49,999 grant from Arts Council England (ACE) to continue developing the My Story project which began in 2019.

The image sent is a previous piece of artwork from a My Story submission

My Story takes true stories submitted from Hertfordshire residents and interprets them in art forms for the whole community to enjoy.

The Library Service is delivering this creative collaborative project in partnership with Hertfordshire Archives and Local Studies, YCH Services for Young People, a local arts organisation Nysa Projects, and a range of artists across the county.

The Creator Day workshops are running from September to December and will be hosted by professional artists in Stevenage Library, St Albans Library, Watford Library and the Hertfordshire Archives in Hertford.

Participants will explore the use of various art forms such as music, poetry and puppet-making, to convey real life stories that inspire and empower others. T

Gladys Moore has now become a shadow artist working on the Creator Days

he art that is created during the workshops will be show-cased during My Story Festivals which will take place next summer.

Terry Douris, executive member for education, libraries and lifelong learning said: “Given the pandemic’s impact on the arts industry, I am delighted that the next stage of the My Story project is nearly upon us and will be taking place within our libraries.

"The workshops will allow participants to artistically encapsulate meaningful stories from Hertfordshire resident and expand their creative horizons, whilst gaining valuable knowledge and experience from professional artists which will help further their careers.”

Gladys Moore submitted her story for the project last year and has now become a shadow artist working on the Creator Days.

Gladys said: “The project reignited the passion and fire I had for writing. My topic of choice was one of the hardest, yet happiest times in my life.

"I found the experience extremely cathartic. The words and emotions just didn’t stop. My Story is a wonderful project and my experience inspired me to be involved in this year’s workshops, which will make a huge difference to local artists”.