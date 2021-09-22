Dacorum residents encouraged to get creative for the climate

Dacorum Borough Council is calling on local artists to get creative for the climate and take part in the Climate and Ecological Emergency Exhibition.

The exhibition is being held throughout November to tie in with COP26 - the global climate change conference - which is being hosted by the UK.

The selected pieces will be displayed in the Dacorum Creatives Gallery in the Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead.

The initiative is a collaboration between Dacorum Climate Action Network and Herts Visual Arts and will feature creative pieces from artists from around the borough.

It is hoped that the art will help to encourage Dacorum’s residents to reflect on the challenges that lie ahead of us, but also provide an opportunity to learn about the available solutions, and inspire people to get involved in local climate action.

All visual art is welcome for submission, including drawings, paintings, photography and poetry.

At the exhibition there will be a range of information about what residents can do to reduce their own carbon footprint and other action that they can take locally to support biodiversity.