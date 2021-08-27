Dacorum residents encouraged not to buy anything new next month to support Second Hand September campaign

Dacorum Borough Council is encouraging residents not to buy anything new next month to support Oxfam's Second Hand September campaign.

The council has teamed up with three local businesses fighting fast fashion and over-consumption of new products for a fantastic competition for residents.

The UK is a nation of shoppers, purchasing more clothes than any other country in Europe. However, keeping wardrobes fresh comes at a high cost and not just financially.

The fashion industry is responsible for around 10 per cent of global carbon emissions, and it is one of the most polluting industries in the world, second only to the oil industry.

Dacorum has a wealth of charity shops, as well as some great pre-loved and vintage shops and antique shops.

Plus, there are very active buy and sell Facebook groups and apps such as Depop and Vinted, where you can often find items free of charge as well as cheap, while supporting the local economy and local people, too.

To help tackle the issues of fast fashion and wasteful consumer culture, this year the council is supporting Oxfam’s Second Hand September campaign.

Everyone can get involved simply by not buying anything new all month. If something is needed, opt for second hand instead.

The council has also teamed up with three local businesses for an amazing competition.

There are three prizes up for grabs of vouchers from fabulous local second-hand shops:

> The Vintage Vagabond in Berkhamsted (£50 voucher)

> F & R Preloved Boutique in Hemel Hempstead (£50 voucher) and

> Loft 68 Vintage in Tring (£30 voucher).