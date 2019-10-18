Dacorum litter-pick clears six tonnes of rubbish in seven days

A council litter-pick cleared six tonnes of rubbish alongside the A41 over the first week of October.

Dacorum's Clean, Safe and Green worked alongside their highways contractors Ringway as it carried out work on the road, meaning the council could work alongside them to carry out the clear-up.

And coordinating their work saved taxpayers £12,000 in traffic management costs, while also minimising disruption to road users. Litter picking high speed roads is a difficult and expensive task due to the road closures, vehicles and number of staff required.

However the project still cost over £15,500 - and around £1billion taxpayers’ money is spent in the UK every year cleaning up after people who toss their rubbish out of their car windows.

Cllr Alan Anderson, portfolio holder for environment sustainability and regulatory services, said, “I have the upmost admiration for the council's staff who day in, day out litter picking our roads in the borough - all the more on this occasion as it is the most dangerous road in Dacorum. It demonstrates the council's commitment to keeping our borough as clean, safe and green as we can. The crew did an excellent job in challenging circumstances."

For more information on litter, including how to report visit www.dacorum.gov.uk/litter