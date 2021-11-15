Dacorum groups urged to 'think global and act local' to be awarded Green Community Grants up to £3,000

Community groups in Dacorum need to 'think global and act local’ to be awarded a pot of up to £3,000.

As part of Dacorum Borough Council’s climate and ecological emergency work, and to encourage meaningful action within the borough, more ‘Green Community Grants’ are being made available.

The grant scheme is specifically designed to support projects in the community which benefit the environment, as well as Dacorum’s residents.

Dacorum groups urged to 'think global and act local'

The purpose is to encourage and enable local groups to ‘think global and act local' whilst tackling environmental challenges. This ties in with the objectives of the newly launched Dacorum Climate Action Network.

Any voluntary and community groups are invited to apply, including school groups as well as parish and town councils.

This could be with projects that reduce carbon emissions; increase active travel; improve biodiversity; increase sustainability; or raise environmental awareness locally.

The environmental projects must also engage with or benefit the local community.

The projects with the greatest impacts will be awarded the funding.

Groups can obtain a maximum grant of £3,000, from a total pot of £20,000.

Successful projects will be notified in February, with grants being allocated by March.