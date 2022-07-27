Hertfordshire Police is asking people to help them as they trace a woman missing from Welwyn Garden City after she left with her bike.

Anne, 55, was last seen at her home yesterday around 1.15pm yesterday (July 26) and took her pink ‘Giant’ branded bike with her.

Anne, an avid cyclist, could be in Dacorum or a nearby location as she is known to cycle across the county.

Inspector Ben Smith said: “From what we know about Anne, she is a keen cyclist who frequents local beauty spots and countryside areas of Hertfordshire. In particular, she regularly cycles down Cole Green Way, between Welwyn Garden City and Hertford, and is also believed to regularly cycle in Sandridge.”

She is described as being around 5ft 7ins tall and of slim build, with light shoulder length hair, and she sometimes wears glasses. She has a French accent.

Anne was last seen wearing black and blue cycling shorts, a dark blue waterproof jacket and beige trainers. It is believed she also has a black Puma backpack with her.

Inspector Smith added: “It has now been over 24 hours since Anne was last seen, and we are conducting extensive enquiries in our efforts to find her. We have a number of officers out searching for her, but we are asking members of the public – especially other cyclists– to please remain vigilant and report any information they may have regarding her whereabouts.”

Anyone who has seen Anne or has information about her whereabouts is asked to call 101 quoting ISR 724 of 26/07.