Dacorum charity Sunnyside Rural Trust gets behind Electric Umbrella's instrument appeal

Sunnyside Rural Trust in Dacorum is supporting Electric Umbrella's charity appeal to collect 1,000 unwanted musical instruments by Christmas.

Electric Umbrella, which uses the power of live music to enhance the lives of learning disabled people, aims to collect 1,000 unwanted musical instruments by Christmas.

And Sunnyside Rural Trust - a charity and social enterprise offering training and work experience for vulnerable people - is supporting the appeal by acting as a donation station for unwanted instruments.

Sunnyside Rural Trust is a Donation Station for people's unwanted musical instruments

People can drop off unwanted instruments to Sunnyside Rural Trust at Hemel Food Garden Café and Farmshop, Northchurch Farm shop or the Activity Centre in Berkhamsted.

All donated instruments will be repaired, re-purposed or adapted by Electric Umbrella’s members providing invaluable work experience and training opportunities for the learning disabled community.

Once repaired and restored the instruments will be sold to raise funds for the charity.

The charity has made some truly amazing instruments such as drum kits that strap on to wheelchairs, banana pianos, and a drill guitar which was invented so that a band member could use his foot to play the instrument.

Electric Umbrella aims to collect 1,000 unwanted musical instruments by Christmas

“People can drop their instruments off to us at Hemel Food Garden Café and Farmshop, Northchurch Farm shop or our Activity Centre.”

Hertfordshire based charity Electric Umbrella (EU) was set up five years ago by Mel Boda and Tom Billington to provide a platform for learning disabled people to enjoy live music, and in doing so challenge the perceptions towards learning disabled people.

They organise gigs, operatas, musicals and even festivals.

Sunnyside Rural Trust gets behind Electric Umbrella's instrument appeal

Electric Umbrella creative director and co-founder Mel Boda, said: “We've seen an incredible response to our 1,000 Instruments Challenge with over 750 instruments received so far.

"What's been especially wonderful is getting members involved, such as our roadie Billy who helps to collect instruments from donation stations.

“I recently visited Melin Llynon with local member Tracy, there's a lot of magic and creativity there which aligns with the Electric Umbrella approach!

"We are delighted that they’ve become a donation station for local people, and we’d urge you to dig out your unwanted instruments and come along."

Donations for Sunnyside Rural Trust can be delivered to Hemel Food Garden Café and Farmshop, Hemel Hempstead, (HP3 9BY) Monday to Saturday 10am till 3pm, Northchurch Farmshop, Berkhamsted, (HP4 1NJ) Monday to Friday 10am till 3pm, and their Activity Centre in Berkhamsted (HP4 2PP) Monday to Friday 10am till 3pm.

Emmaus, in St Albans - a charity that offers formerly homeless individuals a safe and stable home in the community, as well as support and training, and work opportunities - is also acting as a drop off point for Electric Umbrella.