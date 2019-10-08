Creative youngsters design short films to support mental health campaign

Children and young people across the county are set to take part in a film competition for Hertfordshire’s #JustTalk mental health campaign.

Schoolchildren are being invited to design a storyboard for a short film on the theme of how to cope with exam pressure, to help peers manage stress as mock season approaches.

A still from Tilly Lee's film

John F Kennedy Catholic School student Tilly Lee, 12, was one of three winners of last year’s competition. She produced a striking animation that explores the effects of bottling up our feelings.

She said: “I entered the Just Talk competition because I wanted people to be more aware of the issues surrounding mental health and how talking can help.

"You may not want to show how you are feeling but do tell someone you trust how you are feeling because it will help.”

Last year’s winning films are now available on YouTube.

Hertfordshire County Council’s cabinet member for public health and prevention, Tim Hutchings, said: “The #JustTalk film competition launch coincides with World Mental Health Day on October 10 and is just one of a raft of activities that take place each year as part of the campaign.

“As well as receiving £100, the winners will be given an exciting opportunity to work with a professional film-maker to turn their storyboards into a short film. The winning films will become an ongoing resource for the campaign to help share important messages and encourage conversations about mental health.”

“We are extremely proud of the success of the Just Talk campaign, working with schools throughout the county and a range of partners it has done an enormous amount to raise the profile of mental health issues amongst young people in Hertfordshire. I encourage young people throughout the county to become involved in this competition.”

You can also find out how to enter this year’s competition: www.justtalkherts.org