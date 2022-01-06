Councillors to look at impact of gambling in Hertfordshire

Councillors are to put gambling under the spotlight in a bid to come up with ways organisations can work together in Hertfordshire to tackle ‘gambling harms’.

Whether its a bet on the horses or a football match or the purchase of a lottery ticket, many thousands of the county’s residents are likely to have a flutter over the course of a year.

And while the thrill of gambling can be enjoyable for many – for others it can have a harmful impact on mental health, finances and debt, employment, relationships and health – including suicide.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hertfordshire County Council will hold a day-long scrutiny session that will look at ‘gambling harms’.

On Tuesday, January 11, Hertfordshire County Council will hold a day-long scrutiny session that will look at ‘gambling harms’.

And the panel will hear from a range of organisations including GamFam, GamCare and Recovery for All, as well as public health officials and the Herts Partnership University Trust.

Councillors will look at the opportunities for the local authority to influence a reduction in gambling harms.

They will look at the contribution of other partner organisations – such as the NHS and police – and they will look at how effective partnership working is across Hertfordshire.

It is hoped that the day will lead to a multi-agency approach to address gambling harm in Hertfordshire – with measurable milestones.

A report – prepared in advance of the meeting by director of public health Jim McManus – points to a ‘growing accumulation of evidence’ that while gambling can be enjoyable, there are an ‘associated number of harms’.

It highlights estimates that suggest that in 2018 more than half of the Hertfordshire population (54 per cent) had gambled – reducing to 40 per cent if the National Lottery was not included in the data.

And the same estimates suggested that, in 2018, 0.5 per cent of Hertfordshire residents – equivalent to 4720 – could be considered ‘problem gamblers’.

Meanwhile 3.8 per cent – equivalent to 35,876 residents – it suggests, could be classed as ‘at-risk gamblers’.

The report also highlights findings that suggest those at risk of gambling harms are concentrated in areas of higher deprivation – and may already experience greater health inequalities.

And it highlights a national review that put the economic cost to society of the harms of gambling at £1.27billion in 2019-20.

The report suggests to councillors that gambling should be considered as a public health issue.

It states: “This means that while some will gamble safely with no harms, others will come to preventable harm, and agencies should work together to reduce the burden of harm on individuals, families, organisations and the local economy.

“A public health issue is an issue which can be said to affect a part of a population and have a range of risk factors, consequences and determinants.

“It is not the realm of only one actor or agent, and will not be resolved purely by ‘clinical’ treatment of people who are experiencing harms or problems as a result.”

The report suggests that a good public health approach would include a multi-agency strategic statement of the need to take a public health approach to gambling.

There would be, it suggests, a clear understanding by those agencies with regulatory powers – and a clear strategy to address the risk factors and harms.

It would also include, says the report, a consistent statement that the gambling industry should do more to help.