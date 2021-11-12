Climate and and ecological art exhibition on display in Hemel Hempstead

Work by local artists is set to go on display in an exhibition on the climate and ecological emergency.

Dacorum Borough Council, in partnership with Herts Visual Arts, is the exhibition showcasing local artists' sketches, paintings, photos and poems.

The exhibition, which links in with the Conference of the Parties (COP26) - the global climate change conference hosted in Glasgow - is taking place at the Dacorum Creatives Gallery, in the Marlowes Shopping Centre, Hemel Hempstead, and is open Friday to Sunday.

Dacorum Borough Council holds climate art exhibition

The event aims to encourage visitors to reflect on the challenges that lie ahead of us, but also provide an opportunity to learn about the available solutions, and inspire people to get involved in local action.