A choir from Chipperfield is to hold its summer concert at St Paul’s Church on June 18.

Chipperfield Choral Society, which was founded in 1947, has over 70 members who will perform next month.

Music by composers Parry, Britten, and John Rutter will be performed, with the full programme and ticket details to be released soon.

‘Songs and Cries of London Town’ by composer Bob Chilcott will be featured, with Bob hosting a workshop with the choir in late June.

The choir has encouraged people to join their group which meets every Thursday at 7.30pm at Chipperfield Village Hall.

Musical director, Delia Meehan said: “If anyone would like to try singing with the choir, there's still time to be part of the Summer Concert. There are lots of good reasons for singing and there are no auditions.”